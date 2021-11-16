wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio Off Survivor Series Team After Loss to Bobby Lashley On WWE Raw

November 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio is not headed to Survivor Series after all after he lost to Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw. Lashley defeated Mysterio in the main event of tonight’s show, prompting Adam Pearce to come out and say that in order to have the best team for Survivor Series, he was replacing Mysterio with Austin Theory.

Lashley also knocked Dominik Mysterio off the team, having done so last week to take his own spot on the team. You can see the updated card for the PPV here.

