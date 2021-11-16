wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Off Survivor Series Team After Loss to Bobby Lashley On WWE Raw
Rey Mysterio is not headed to Survivor Series after all after he lost to Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw. Lashley defeated Mysterio in the main event of tonight’s show, prompting Adam Pearce to come out and say that in order to have the best team for Survivor Series, he was replacing Mysterio with Austin Theory.
Lashley also knocked Dominik Mysterio off the team, having done so last week to take his own spot on the team. You can see the updated card for the PPV here.
It's official … @ScrapDaddyAP is watching @fightbobby vs. @reymysterio on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/koDPhhFIPM
— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2021
Never count @reymysterio out.
The #BiggestLittleManInWWEHistory is bringing the BIG fight to @fightbobby on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/loLXHpNoRU
— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2021
Here is your winner … @fightbobby!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/991IKGgy6h
— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2021
Official indeed… 😔@ScrapDaddyAP removed @reymysterio from #TeamRAW this Sunday at #SurvivorSeries and welcomed @austintheory1 to the red brand's 5️⃣!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/c5DwIVGpHF
— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2021
In the blink of an eye, @reymysterio is OFF of #TeamRaw at #SurvivorSeries, and replacing him … is @austintheory1?!#WWERaw @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/0WG8sj20eV
— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Riddle Reveals Randy Orton Wanted To Ride Camel At WWE Crown Jewel, Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Allow It
- Tony Khan Says Being Transparent About Jon Moxley’s Addiction Treatment Was Moxley’s Decision
- The Undertaker on the Greatest Compliment A Wrestler Can Get
- Kurt Angle On Main Event Mafia Faction In TNA, Why He Thinks It Doesn’t Get Enough Credit