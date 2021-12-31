Rey Mysterio Reportedly Banged Up Recently, Note On Rescheduled Match From RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rey Mysterio was “banged up” from recent matches a few weeks back and needed to take time off to recover. When WWE announced that the match with Mysterio and Dominik against the Street Profits was postponed, they said it was due to injuries on both teams. In truth, it was due to Rey needing some time to rest, as well as health issues for Montez Ford. The match eventually happened on December 27, with the Profits winning.

Mysterio is not scheduled to work WWE’s Day 1 PPV, while the Profits will take on RK-Bro for the RAW Tag team titles.