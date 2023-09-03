wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio Retains United States Title At WWE Payback

September 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Mysterio WWE Payback Image Credit: WWE

Austin Theory finally got his rematch against US Champion Rey Mysterio, but didn’t win the title at WWE Payback. Mysterio managed to defeat Theory after going back and forth, countering A-Town Down with a Victory Roll.

Mysterio is in his third reign as United States Champion after defeating Theory for the belt on the August 11 episode of Smackdown. He has been champion for 22 days.

