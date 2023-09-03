wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Retains United States Title At WWE Payback
Austin Theory finally got his rematch against US Champion Rey Mysterio, but didn’t win the title at WWE Payback. Mysterio managed to defeat Theory after going back and forth, countering A-Town Down with a Victory Roll.
Mysterio is in his third reign as United States Champion after defeating Theory for the belt on the August 11 episode of Smackdown. He has been champion for 22 days.
With the #USTitle on the line at #WWEPayback, @reymysterio shows @_Theory1 why he is truly timeless! pic.twitter.com/7TamZy37ej
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
#USChampion @reymysterio has one tough task in defending against former champion @_Theory1 at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/q4Pe81gCL3
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
#USChampion @reymysterio wins big at #WWEPayback!#AndStill pic.twitter.com/RGA5PpokPb
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
