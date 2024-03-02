Rey Mysterio Makes Return, Costs Santos Escobar Match On WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio made his return on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, costing Santos Escobar his match against Carlito. Friday night’s show saw Carlito battle Escobar in a Street Fight, which saw the LWO and Legado del Fantasma get involved.

During the match, Escobar got the upper hand but Mysterio came out to the ring on crutches. The crutches were a ruse and he took out Angel and Humberto Carrillo, then distracted Escobar. Carlito was able to get the win following a Backstabber, a 619 from Mysterio and then a slam through a table.

Mysterio has been out of action since he was injured on the November 10th, 2023 episode of Smackdown which aused him to undergo knee surgery.