Rey Mysterio Returning to Raw Next Week
June 15, 2020 | Posted by
Rey Mysterio is making his way back to Raw next week for a likely collision course with Seth Rollins. WWE announced on tonight’s episode that Mysterio will return for the first time since Rollins put him off TV by jabbing his eye into the ringside steps a few weeks back.
Tonight’s episode saw Rey’s son Dominick appear on Raw and manage to sneak attack Orton before escaping out of Austin Theory and Murphy’s grasp. Raw takes place next Monday on USA Network.
NEXT WEEK: The legendary @reymysterio RETURNS to #WWERaw for the first time since his gruesome eye injury at the hands of @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/wnLixsuPLh
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020
