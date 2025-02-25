wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio Revealed As ‘Indefinitely’ Out of Action On WWE Raw

February 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio WWE Smackdown 1-17-25 Image Credit: WWE

Rey Mysterio will be on the shelf for a while, as he was described as indefinitely out of action on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw The New Day pick up a win over the Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. During the match, Michael Cole said that Mysterio was out indefinitely as a result of the New Day’s attack on him.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston assaulted Mysterio on the February 10th episode of Raw.

