Rey Mysterio Revealed As ‘Indefinitely’ Out of Action On WWE Raw

Rey Mysterio will be on the shelf for a while, as he was described as indefinitely out of action on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw The New Day pick up a win over the Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. During the match, Michael Cole said that Mysterio was out indefinitely as a result of the New Day’s attack on him.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston assaulted Mysterio on the February 10th episode of Raw.