Rey Mysterio Reveals He Has Separated AC Joint In His Shoulder

As we reported earlier this week, it’s believed that Rey Mysterio suffered a separated shoulder at Money in the Bank during the post-match attack from Samoa Joe when Mysterio won the US title. He was spotted in Birmingham on Monday to get the injury evaluated. In a post on Instagram, Mysterio revealed that he has a partially separated AC joint.

He said: “So after Sunday’s Money In The Bank match against Samoa Joe which—there’s still some issues that need to be cleared up after that 1,2,3 pin, but due to the result at the ending of the match I separated a little bit of my AC joint, and we’re doing some PRP sessions here at the lab. Hopefully, this will improve my range of motion, which has been really bad. I got two uranage’s from Samoa Joe. Landed on my left shoulder, put all the weight on it. I’ve been having a hard time lifting up my arm.”