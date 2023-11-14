wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Reveals He Underwent Knee Surgery Today
November 14, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on his Facebook page earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio revealed that he underwent a successful knee surgery today. With that done, he plans on returning soon to get some revenge on Santos Escobar soon following his attack on last week’s WWE SmackDown.
During last week’s WWE SmackDown, Escobar turned on the LWO and Rey Mysterio and then attacked the veteran Superstar. Mysterio wrote in the caption, “Knee surgery was successful 🙏🏼 @dugasmd1. Now payback on @escobarwwe is on the horizon! Pagarás por los daños #Santos”
It’s unknown what type of procedure Mysterio underwent or how long he is expected to be on the injury shelf. You can see his photo below:
