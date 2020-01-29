Rey Mysterio Says Ricochet Is The Next Rey Mysterio, Discusses His Time Away from WWE, Talks NXT

Rey Mysterio was recently interviewed by BT Sport and discussed how he thinks Ricochet is the next Rey Mysterio, as well as his time away from WWE. Highlights are below.

On what he thinks about Ricochet: “He was actually one of the first superstars that really impressed me. Again, when you’re in this world, and you come home, the last thing you want to do is watch wrestling or hear about other wrestlers. And I secluded myself very well. I was home for two or three days a week, and it was family time, specifically. But there comes a point where you gotta make sure you see your competition, who is up and coming? And he was one of the guys that really stood out to me, and he’s been doing incredible, man. I personally feel he is the next Rey Mysterio.”

On what his time away from WWE did for him: “The moment I left WWE, it was for me, taking a break of traveling so much, of being on the road, of wrestling four to five days a week, and I needed that, my body needed that, my mind and my heart needed it. In order for me to pick back up the passion that I once had, and it happened, and I think it was best for business, it was best for WWE and for the Rey Mysterio brand. It gave me the opportunity to reinvent myself and come back and still show, because I always step in the ring thinking, my mindset is, I gotta go out there and I gotta prove that I can still go. I get a lot of feedback of, ‘Rey, you don’t have to do much anymore, man, your name is already, it’s done, you made your work,’ but to me, when I feel like I have nothing more to prove, that’s when I need to step back. So it’s still exciting for me and it’s emotional.”

On the new style of wrestling that fans are seeing in NXT: “It’s exciting when you have something that’s getting ready to blow up, but you just don’t know which direction it’s going, but it’s a universal trend. It’s something you see outside if you go to wrestling events, you’re going to see this is like the new breed, the new style of wrestling that fans are falling in love with. And I compare it to back in the early to mid 90s, when I was breaking through and having opportunities to be part of ECW or WCW, I’m pretty sure a lot of guys were going, ‘What is this? This is way too fast, you gotta slow down.'”

