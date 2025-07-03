Rey Mysterio Says He’s ‘Definitely Really Close’ to His Retirement

– Speaking to LA PLATICA, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio shared an update on his injury status and when fans can expect him to return to the ring. According to Mysterio, he hopes to be back by August. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rey Mysterio on his eventual retirement: “Oh, it’s definitely really close [retirement]. It’s really close, but at the same time, I’m so motivated. A lot of people ask me, ‘What keeps you going?’ I think that once my son started to wrestle, that kind of pushed me to continue, ’cause I was really getting very close to calling it quits, but that just kind of gave me that second wind, and it pushed me to keep going. To be honest, I know I’m going to still enjoy it when I retire, but I’m going to have to tap out. I still love what I do and I always have.”

On being inducted into the Hall of Fame before he retired: “The fact that I was inducted into the Hall of Fame before I even tapped out – I was like, I don’t want to, I’m not ready to retire. [WWE said] ‘Like no, we’re presenting this to you.’ So truly honored to have been considered, you know, one of the Hall of Famers.”

As previously noted, Mysterio is currently recovering from a torn groin injury he suffered during his match on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. The 50-year-old Hall of Famer hopes to be ready to return to the ring by August of this year. Mysterio did make an appearance at last month’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, kicking off the show.