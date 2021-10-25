Rey Mysterio Says Dominik Will Become a Better Wrestler Than He Is

Rey Mysterio sees a lot of potential for his son Dominik, saying he believes his fellow WWE star will surpass him in wrestling ability. Mysterio was asked by TMZ recently about working with Dominik in WWE, and he said that he believes Dominik will become a better wrestler than he is.

“I’ve told my son from the beginning, you’re gonna be better than your old man and I keep saying this over and over and over to him,” Rey told the outlet. “I can’t wait for the day for him to become his own man, although in a way he already is and for me it’s hard as a father to kind of let him go and fly on his own, but I truly believe in my heart, and I don’t just say this so he can stamp it in his head, but he’s gonna be better than his old man.”

He was also asked about winning the Smackdown Tag Team Championships with Dominik and said that it was among his favorite moments in wrestling. He called it “Top three, without a doubt!”

Rey added that Dominik’s success in WWE so far “motivates me, it inspires me to keep doing what I’m doing because I’m seeing my son kickoff!”