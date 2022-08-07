Rey Mysterio Says El Hijo Del Vikingo Is an ‘Incredible’ Worker

– WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently appeared at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase, where he had high praise for lucha libre wrestler El Hijo Del Vikingo.

Rey Mysterio said on Vikingo (via Fightful), “Oh, He’s incredible. He’s incredible. Yeah, I love his style of work. I saw him briefly at Triplemania last year. He’s very unique. Very unique. I thought I did some crazy things, he goes way beyond that. You know, I wish him the best, and he’s got a very bright future.”

You can view a clip of Mysterio at the event, courtesy of TJ Sports USA, below: