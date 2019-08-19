Rey Mysterio Says He’ll ‘Address Everything On My Mind’ On Raw, Reflects on Career

– Rey Mysterio got reflective of his career in a couple of Twitter posts ahead of Raw, teasing a segment take place on the show. You can see the posts below in which Mysterio says WWE has given him time on tonight’s show to “address everything on my mind for the last couple of weeks” and noting his family is there with him.

It’s not clear if this is related, but it was reported last week that WWE was looking to get Mysterio’s son Dominick, who has appeared on TV with his dad and is training to be a wrestler, involved on WWE TV. That report noted that while Dominick is not currently ready to wrestle, they hope that he will be by 2020.

Every flight away from home, midnight drive along the road. All the masks, fans met, championships won…an amazing career full of wonderful memories and friendships. So much to look back at. — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 19, 2019