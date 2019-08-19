wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio Says He’ll ‘Address Everything On My Mind’ On Raw, Reflects on Career

August 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio Smackdown

– Rey Mysterio got reflective of his career in a couple of Twitter posts ahead of Raw, teasing a segment take place on the show. You can see the posts below in which Mysterio says WWE has given him time on tonight’s show to “address everything on my mind for the last couple of weeks” and noting his family is there with him.

It’s not clear if this is related, but it was reported last week that WWE was looking to get Mysterio’s son Dominick, who has appeared on TV with his dad and is training to be a wrestler, involved on WWE TV. That report noted that while Dominick is not currently ready to wrestle, they hope that he will be by 2020.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Rey Mysterio, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading