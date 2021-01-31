Rey Mysterio Says He’ll Only Save Dominik Once In The Royal Rumble

In an interview with Forbes, Rey Mysterio said that he’ll show some tough love to his son Dominik in the Royal Rumble – he’ll save him from elimination once, but not twice. Here are highlights:

On Dominik’s chances in the Royal Rumble: “I’d definitely love to see Dominik win his first Royal Rumble, without a doubt. I think as a father I would definitely love to see my son succeed. But I’ll give him one pass. If he’s on the verge of being thrown out, I’ll save him once but I won’t save him twice.”

On the Rumble he won in 2006: “Personally, the [Royal Rumble] that really stands out the most is when I won, just because so many things were centered that night. The fact that I came out No. 2, I came out in a lowrider, I was representing my people. It was a Rumble that a lot of fans wanted to see me win, but just thought it was going to be impossible, and as the night got closer to the end, the fans were like ‘I think he’s gonna pull it off.’ The presence of being there, and just staying [in the final three] with Randy [Orton] and Triple H and dumping both of them out, was just such an iconic moment. Such a historical moment, for me, for my fans, for the ones who have been following me for years that thought that my opportunity was due, was happiness overall.”

On who he thinks will win this year: “If I give you my pick, I feel like I’m giving it away. Like, that’s gonna be the winner. I definitely see Ziggler. For some reason, I think he’s one of the top three. Besides that, I would love to see Dominik in the last five. I think that would be incredible. Garza and Andrade would be incredible there. I don’t know if it’s the timing, but I would love to see them in the Top 5 as well.”