Rey Mysterio Says He’s Getting Close to Shutting Down His Career in The Next Couple of Years

Rey Mysterio recently spoke to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast (via Ringside News), discussing his future in wrestling and financial planning…

On Possibly Finishing Up His Career Soon: “I’m definitely getting close to shutting down sometimes in the next couple of years. I definitely don’t see myself going past five years. That’s without a doubt you know and I just wouldn’t wanna do it for the sake of my body and what I’ve gone through.”

On Financial Planning For The Future: “You know I think I’ve done the work at home and I’ve brought the money in and my wife has been very smart to administrate everything at home. She’s been a wife, a mother, a friend, and she’s been my accountant all these years and my administrator and she’s known how to handle the money and how to invest and how to move it around in the right direction. I don’t want to have to keep doing this because I have to. I wanna keep doing it because I love it and you know I still feel like I have a little bit more to give to the audience.”