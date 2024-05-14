– In a WWE Digital Exclusive video, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio revealed that he was responsible for getting Carlito drafted to Raw along with the rest of the LWO. Carlito was recently revealed as the mystery attacker of Dragon Lee. He later said that he felt passed over for WrestleMania 40 by Mysterio and the LWO. Below are some highlights:

Rey Mysterio on his response to Carlito: “Sure, Cathy, the thing that hurts the most about this, is that we trusted Carlito. Not just me, all of LWO did. And he betrayed us. He attacked Dragon Lee. Dragon Lee is one of the homies and he earned his opportunity at WrestleMania. Same way Carlito and I earned opportunities early in our careers.

But he must have forgotten about that.”

On making sure Carlito would be drafted to Raw: “Cathy, I’m gonna let you in on a little secret. I did some work behind the scenes and pulled a couple strings to make sure that Carlito got drafted to Raw with the LWO. It’s time for Carlito to pay for what he did to us. Carlito, it’s time for you to man up and face me in the ring.”