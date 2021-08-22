Rey Mysterio Says Summerslam Is As Important To Him As Wrestlemania

During an appearance on today’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Rey Mysterio spoke about having his first ever WWE PPV match at Summerslam 2002 and the significance of the event for him.

He said: “100%. I’ve always enjoyed watching SummerSlam as much as I would watching a WrestleMania. For some reason, it always caught my attention, and to have been able to face Kurt Angle, you know, from my first pay-per-view inside WWE was amazing. You don’t know how nervous I was going in there competing against Kurt, especially because he had several opponents to pick from, to feud with, and I was the chosen one. So I had to make sure that I went out there and I gave it all. Just put it on the line and we just had great chemistry. That was day one from something bigger yet to come.”