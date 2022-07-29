Rey Mysterio Says WWE Has Never Pitched For Him to Lose His Mask

Rey Mysterio worked in WCW for a time without his mask, but he says that’s never been a point of discussion in WWE. The Raw star recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport talking about his 20 years in WWE, and during the interview Helwani asked Mysterio if the company ever proposed a storyline that would cause him to lose his mask.

“Not at all,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I truly feel, and I haven’t sat down to talk about this with Vince, but I feel Vince sees the respect that I have for the mask, and he respects that. So Rey Mysterio, I think, is marketable with the mask, and he’s always been. WCW didn’t take advantage of that opportunity, but Vince did, and man, did it work.”

Mysterio has worked some matches where his mask was on the line in WWE, but he’s always come out on top. He famously lost the mask in WCW after losing a Hair vs. Mask match at SuperBrawl 1999 alongside Konnan against the Outsiders, a situation that he has always said he was against.

Mysterio is set to team with his son Dominik against The Judgement Day tomorrow at WWE SummerSlam in a No Disqualification match.