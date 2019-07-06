Rey Mysterio Set To Return For This Monday’s Episode of RAW

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will make his return this Monday on RAW after being out due to a shoulder injury. The episode, which emanates from Newark, New Jersey, will also feature Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Andrade & Zelina Vega. Another tag match features Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. If The Undertaker interferes, he will be removed from their Extreme Rules match.