Rey Mysterio Set To Return For This Monday’s Episode of RAW
July 6, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will make his return this Monday on RAW after being out due to a shoulder injury. The episode, which emanates from Newark, New Jersey, will also feature Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Andrade & Zelina Vega. Another tag match features Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. If The Undertaker interferes, he will be removed from their Extreme Rules match.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @reymysterio returns to #RAW THIS MONDAY! https://t.co/vsJlQeYOjo
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2019
