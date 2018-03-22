Various News: Rey Mysterio Set For WrestleCon, Buddy Murphy Hypes Main Roster Return, Upcoming Flashback Fridays For WWE Network

– SportsKeeda reports that Rey Mysterio has been announced for WrestleCon in New Orleans during Wrestlemania weekend. He will appear on Friday, April 6. The lineup also includes names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hall of Famer Goldberg, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Sting, Edge & Christian, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Ricky Steamboat, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and more.

Rey also has a UK convention appearance scheduled for the Wales Comic-Con on April 21 and 22.

– In a post on Twitter, Buddy Murphy hyped his upcoming return to 205 Live. He will be in a fatal 4-way match against Akira Tozawa, TJP and Kalisto next week.

– Here are the upcoming themes for the WWE Network’s “Flashback Friday”:

* March 23rd: WCW’s Lasting Legacy

* March 30th: April Fool’s Weekend Begins

* April 6th: WWE Hall of Fame Friday

* April 13th: WrestleMania Friday

* April 20th: April’s “Other” Big Events

* April 27th: 55 Years of the WWE Title