Various News: Rey Mysterio Shares Maskless Photo of Cut After Retribution Attack, AIW Returning on September 5 With Live Event on FITE TV

– As previously reported, Retribution attacked Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio, last night during Raw. The father and son were teaming together against Seth Rollins and Murphy when Retribution attacked. Rey Mysterio later showed the aftermath of his attack on Twitter, showing how he was busted open during the attack and how the cut turned his white mask almost entirely red.

One image shows a cut he sustained on the top of his head while most of his face is obscured. You can see the photos he tweeted below.

– Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) is slated to return with a pay-per-view event on September 5. The event will stream live on FITE TV and is available to preorder HERE