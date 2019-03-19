WWE News: Rey Mysterio’s Son Returns to Smackdown, R-Truth Says He and Carmella Are Hosting WrestleMania

– Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick has made his return to WWE television. Dominick, who last appeared on WWE TV in 2005 during the Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero storyline, was by his father’s side when Mysterio announced he would be facing Samoe Joe for the US Title at WrestleMania.

Dominick, who will be ringside for the match, is a professional wrestler himself, having worked under Lance Storm last year.

– R-Truth claims that he and Carmella are hosting WrestleMania, despite what Alexa Bliss says. You can see the below video in which Truth says he has a piece of paper proving they will be hosting the show. Carmella expressed uncertaintly and later posted about it to Twitter:

Extra extra hear all about it!!! The fabulous Truth WILL be hosting Wrestle Mania!!!!!!! Yay for us!!! @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/IQMybBiX3c — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) March 20, 2019