Rey Mysterio Spanks Dominik at Wrestlemania, Later Pins Him (Pics, Video)
In only the second battle between father and son at Wrestlemania, Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik in the center of the ring. At one point, Rey actually took off his belt and spanked his son. Towards the end of the match, Dominik attempted to use a chain, but Bad Bunny got involved and took it away from him. Rey then hit the 6-1-9 and a splash to get the pin.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.
