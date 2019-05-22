WWE News: Rey Mysterio Spotted In Birmingham Monday For Shoulder, New Video Looks At All of Daniel Bryan’s Title Wins, Finlay May Try To Get 24/7 Title

– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, likely to get his shoulder examined after suffering a separated shoulder at Money in the Bank. WWE has said they will update fans on the status of the United States title on RAW.

– WWE has released a new video looking at every single one of Daniel Bryan’s title victories in the company.

– Finlay may enter the hunt for R-Truth’s 24/7 Championship. He posted to Twitter: