wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Spotted In Birmingham Monday For Shoulder, New Video Looks At All of Daniel Bryan’s Title Wins, Finlay May Try To Get 24/7 Title
May 22, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, likely to get his shoulder examined after suffering a separated shoulder at Money in the Bank. WWE has said they will update fans on the status of the United States title on RAW.
– WWE has released a new video looking at every single one of Daniel Bryan’s title victories in the company.
– Finlay may enter the hunt for R-Truth’s 24/7 Championship. He posted to Twitter:
24/7 ? pic.twitter.com/VgKVXecIjP
— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) May 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Booker T on Discovering Brock Lesnar Won Money in the Bank, His Thoughts on Lesnar Securing Another Title Shot
- Eric Bischoff Says Bret Hart Was Not at Fault for Goldberg’s Injury at WCW Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Recalls His Lunch With The Rock and Wanting to Sign Him to a Six-Figure Contract Right Off the Bat
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999