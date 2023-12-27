wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Says He Stayed Connected With CM Punk Over The Years
December 27, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Keepin’ it 100 (via Fightful), Rey Mysterio spoke about the WWE return of CM Punk and said that the two of them stayed connected over the years.
He said: “I was texting Punk back and forth every now and then. We would say ‘hi’ and ‘what’s up?’ Always been, not super close, but connected. Watching Dominik’s career take off, we would constantly shoot each other texts. Punk was a big rival during the whole Mysterio family on board with my daughter’s birthday, six or seven years old at the time, it’s cool to revisit all that and now see the growth of the Mysterio family and how we’re all still connected in some way.“
