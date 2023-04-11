Rey Mysterio Suggests a Mask vs. Hair Match Against Dominik To End Their Feud

Rey Mysterio has an idea to end his feud with Dominik once and for all: a mask vs. hair match. Dominik has continued to taunt Rey following their match at WrestleMania, and the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his idea to end the feud on Logan Paul’s ImPAULsive podcast. The highlights are below, per Fightful:

On when things will end between them: “Maybe I put my mask on the line against his hair, which is some lucha culture. If I lose that, I take my mask off. If he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting.”

On whether Dominik would be open to it: “He talks a lot of crap. Why not? Back it up… I will pitch it out. I’ll challenge him. Straight up.”