Rey Mysterio Set to Have Surgery For Injury Today

In a post on his Instagram Stories (via PWInsider), Rey Mysterio said that he will be having surgery to repair his torn adductor muscle today in Birmingham, Alabama. Mysterio suffered the injury on the Smackdown before Wrestlemania, which resulted in his match getting pulled from the show. He was replaced by Rey Fenix against El Grande Americano.

He said: “Hey Paso. What’s up fam? How you guys doing? Out here in Birmingham, Alabama at Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center. Getting ready for my surgery. I tore my Adductor at The Smackdown before Wrestlemania. I’m scheduled for surgery today, so I’ll keep you guys posted. Thank you guys very much and I’ll let you know once I get out.”

The recovery time for a torn adductor, following surgery, is anywhere from six weeks to six months, depending on the severity of the tear.