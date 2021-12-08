wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Teases History Changing Announcement for Tomorrow
– WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio teased a big announcement and some “very exciting news” he plans to reveal tomorrow (Dec. 9). You can check out his message he tweeted earlier below.
Mysterio wrote, “December 9, 2021 Remember that date! I’ll reveal some very exciting news that will change the history of Rey Mysterio. More details coming soon!”
As noted, Mysterio and his son Dominik advanced in the RK-Bro-nament on Raw earlier this week. They will face The Street Profits next week on Raw to determine the No. 1 contenders for the Raw tag team titles.
