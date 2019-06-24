Rey Mysterio Thinks A Match With AJ Styles Would Be Good For Wrestlemania

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Rey Mysterio spoke about the possibility of a dream match with AJ Styles, which he’d like to have at a show like Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “It’s evolved at a great pace. Fourteen years prior to me leaving, and coming back, it’s been close to 16 years of being part of WWE. When I came back it really felt like home. My relationship with Vince has always been great and it’s built to where it’s at right now. I was intimidated by Vince at first because I knew it was going to be hard to get the opportunity to perform at that level. When the belief was there, I put in all my effort to give the best.”

On AJ Styles saying a match with Mysterio was a dream match: “That’s a very big statement coming from AJ. Although we’ve been wrestling for the same amount of time, AJ was never part of the WWE until recently….So, I would really love to throw down with AJ and not just in a regular stage, but a big state like WrestleMania. I think that’s one of the matches that could go down in the history books.”

On a match with Brock Lesnar: “Why not? I hit it off with Brock early in his career. Every now and then people will post on social media some of the matches we had, and we were doing some crazy things for that time. This was 2003, maybe? What you were seeing was unbelievable so I wouldn’t mind going back into the ring with Brock.”

On being a living legend: “I don’t walk around knowing that I carry that weight. I try to stay humble and that has helped me out through my 30-year career. I’m open minded when it comes to fans; I don’t push them away. I take pictures and sign and I knew that was something that came along with being famous.”

On being an ambassador for Fight4Autism: “In an autistic child, every case can be different. Some may not like to be around wrestling because of the noise and atmosphere. Others can tolerate it and feel like they’re in their own world. I’m also learning new obstacles and procedures to help out autistic children. This is something I’m new at, but willing to learn more as we move on.”