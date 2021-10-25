Rey Mysterio Thinks It Would Have Been Good If He And Dominik Were Split Up In The WWE Draft

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Rey Mysterio said that it might have been good if he and his son Dominik were split up in the WWE Draft. Instead, the two were both drafted to the RAW brand. Here are highlights:

On moving to RAW: “I’ve always been a blue-color man. SmackDown has always been the brand for me. For some reason, it’s worked better for me and I’ve gotten used to the SmackDown brand. But I always like change and I like to adapt, especially now with my son kicking off his career. It’s going to be exciting. There’s a lot of talent on Raw right now and we’re looking forward to working with many of those.”

On the possibility of being split up from Dominik: “That was definitely up to destiny. We did talk about [the possibility of being split up]. I said, ‘If we eventually get split up, then it was meant to be. You go your way, I’ll go mine.’ At the same time, it would’ve given my son some independence to grow on his own. Pretty much the story we were telling right before we got drafted to Raw. It was in the back of our minds, but it wasn’t anything we were worrying about. If anything, it probably would have been good. It’s a change.”

On having a match with Dominik: “We talked about a lot of wrestling as a team before he even stepped in a ring. It was something that we envisioned. ‘Imagine the day that we get to wrestle together, and imagine the day that we get to face each other.’ As his career took off, that match that we dreamed about wrestling together happened so fast, in the blink of an eye after his debut against Seth Rollins. Seeing the growth within my son and seeing how attached I’ve been to him, and I know eventually I have to let him go and have him grow on his own, but it would be very, very hard for me to face him one-on-one.”