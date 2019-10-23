Rey Mysterio To Be Honored By Cauliflower Alley Club Next Year

Lucha Central reports that Rey Mysterio is set to receive the Lucha Libre award from the Cauliflower Alley Club in April 2020. He is the second person to get the award after Blue Demon Jr. received it last year.

CAC social media administrator Roy Lucier said: “I couldn’t think of a more deserving winner of the Lucha Libre award than Rey Mysterio. For so many people worldwide, Rey has become Lucha Libre and the face of the style. Rey has influenced literally millions to watch Lucha and transcend that style from Mexico and make it known all over the world. When discussions were going over who should receive this award, I spoke up and said we needed to reach out and see if Rey was available to accept it, and as fate would have it, he did happily accept it and would be there to receive the award. This will definitely be a special night, to honor Rey in front of his peers and have his name etched with so many others who paved the way in this business.”

CAC President B. Brian Blair added: “The Cauliflower Alley Club is extremely excited to recognize Rey Mysterio Jr’s outstanding career in the Lucha Libre wrestling style, not to mention his extreme success all around the world. Rey will receive the award, which is the CAC’s highest honor in this category. Thank you Rey for all the years of hard work and entertainment. Wishing you another decade of success!”