Rey Mysterio to Defend US Championship on Monday’s RAW
December 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Rey Mysterio has a United States Championship defense set for Monday’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Mysterio will defend the title against the man he won it from, AJ Styles.
Mysterio beat Styles for the championship on November 25th. Raw takes place Monday from Greenville, South Carolina and airs live on USA Network.
