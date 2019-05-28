wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio to Relinquish US Championship on Raw Next Week
May 27, 2019
– Rey Mysterio’s United States Championship reign is set to come to an end next week on Raw. It was announced on this week’s episode that Mysterio would be on Raw next week to give up the title due to the separated shoulder he suffered against Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank.
After the announcement, Samoa Joe appeared and said he would be there next week waiting for Mysterio to give the championship to him. However, it was not said that the title would be reverting to Joe.
Is @SamoaJoe… smiling?
He has big plans to take the #USChampionship back from @reymysterio! #RAW pic.twitter.com/BS8cS8VcrM
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2019
