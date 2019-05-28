wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio to Relinquish US Championship on Raw Next Week

May 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rey Mysterio’s United States Championship reign is set to come to an end next week on Raw. It was announced on this week’s episode that Mysterio would be on Raw next week to give up the title due to the separated shoulder he suffered against Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank.

After the announcement, Samoa Joe appeared and said he would be there next week waiting for Mysterio to give the championship to him. However, it was not said that the title would be reverting to Joe.

