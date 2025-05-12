Rey Mysterio, Tommy Dreamer and Tod Gordon Pay Tribute to Sabu

More tributes to Sabu keep rolling in after the ECW legend passed away over the weekend at the age of 60. ECW alumni Rey Mysterio, Tommy Dreamer and Tod Gordon are the latest to pay tribute to him on social media.

Dreamer wrote: “Game changers are people who altered the RULES in the profession for which they played. Bob Gibson. Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Deacon Jones. Mel Blount. Jordan Curry. Sabu tables innovative movesets high flying assault toughness. He was ECW.”

Gordon added: “Inner circle just keeps getting smaller. Love you forever!”

Mysterio wrote: “RIP My brother Sabu. My deepest condolences & prayers. Feel truly honored to have shared the same ring with you many times and even more to have called you my friend. Always had me on my toes coming up with new shit to do. You will be missed.”

