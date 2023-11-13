Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute to Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary of His Passing

Eddie Guerrero passed away 18 years ago today, and Rey Mysterio took to social media to remember the WWE Hall of Famer. Mysterio posted to his Instagram account to pay tribute to his friend, writing:

“18 yrs ago today after your passing & will forever continue to love you, miss you and honor your memory. I have imagined so many times over & over how incredible it would be seeing you by Dominik’s side in present moment, but completely satisfied that he was by your side in 2005 before you left us, is a true blessing!! Love & Miss you WeeWeeto A#VivaLaRaza #RIP”