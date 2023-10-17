Rey Mysterio Says Triple H Understands the Roster Experience as Head of Creative

Speaking recently with The MMA Hour, Rey Mysterio offered his thoughts on adjusting to the change from Vince McMahon to Paul “Triple H” Levesque as head of WWE Creative (per Fightful). Mysterio explained that Levesque’s understanding of operating on the roster himself gives him an advantage in ensuring a smooth production atmosphere. You can find a few highlights from Mysterio on the subject and watch the complete interview below.

On McMahon’s absence from production involvement: “That is wild. It’s wild not to see him. Even though we got used to him not being there, it’s just crazy to go to Gorilla and not see him there.”

On communicating with McMahon since the transition: “I’ve had texts and emails with him, not too many.”

On Levesque’s performance as Head of Creative: “He was part of the roster, so he understands what we do and go through. I don’t think they could have picked a better person to take that role. He’s been doing incredible. From the whole writing team, and him, and whoever the final person that gives the authorization to say, ‘that’s a go,’ it’s been doing really good. To a certain extent, we would have times where things would be changed last minute. Right now, things are flowing very smoothly, very very smooth. It’s a good atmosphere.”