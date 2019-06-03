WWE News: Rey Mysterio Tweets Io Shirai After She Used The 619, Sheamus Works Out With Eric Young, Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir Make A Tough Decision

– After she used the 619 at NXT Takeover XXV, Io Shirai got a message from Rey Mysterio on Twitter.

Oh my gosh!!!!!!

Rey Mysterio is my idol since I was a teenager.

I will not sleep tonight. 😭💓✨✨✨✨

Thank you so much @reymysterio 🙌 https://t.co/F9m34y5JTn

— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) June 2, 2019