wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Tweets Io Shirai After She Used The 619, Sheamus Works Out With Eric Young, Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir Make A Tough Decision
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
– After she used the 619 at NXT Takeover XXV, Io Shirai got a message from Rey Mysterio on Twitter.
619……619……619……@shirai_io Yas!!!🙌 https://t.co/CbcPg5v04f
— ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) June 2, 2019
Oh my gosh!!!!!!
Rey Mysterio is my idol since I was a teenager.
I will not sleep tonight. 😭💓✨✨✨✨
Thank you so much @reymysterio 🙌 https://t.co/F9m34y5JTn
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) June 2, 2019
– The latest Celtic Warrior Workout features Eric Young:
– A new Performance Center diary featuring Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir features the two making the decision not to take their two-year-old son Troy with them to NXT Takeover.
More Trending Stories
- Batista Says He Went Broke After He Quit WWE, Wanted to Prove to Vince McMahon He Could Succeed, Discusses His Audition Process for Guardians of the Galaxy
- Shane Helms Says He No Longer Has Any Heat With Shawn Michaels, Explains How They Sorted Out Their Issues
- Jim Ross Says Shane Douglas Hurt His Career By Refusing to Lose to Undertaker’s Finisher in WCW
- Jon Moxley Says WWE Would Be Better If Triple H Ran The Company