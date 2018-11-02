WWE News: Rey Mysterio Poses for Photo Unmasked at Crown Jewel, The Bella Twins Release Evolution Vlog

– The Heel by Nature Twitter account released a photo of Rey Mysterio in front of the entrance stage for Crown Jewel without his mask, but his face is still partially obscured. You can check out that photo below.

Rey Mysterio ahead of tonight's Crown Jewel event. pic.twitter.com/YRvNXmAi6h — ʜᴇᴇʟ ʙʏ ɴᴀᴛᴜʀᴇ (@HeelByNatureYT) November 2, 2018

– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a vlog showing The Bella Twins at last weekend’s Evolution event. You can check out the video below.