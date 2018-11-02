Quantcast

 

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Poses for Photo Unmasked at Crown Jewel, The Bella Twins Release Evolution Vlog

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rey Mysterio Smackdown

– The Heel by Nature Twitter account released a photo of Rey Mysterio in front of the entrance stage for Crown Jewel without his mask, but his face is still partially obscured. You can check out that photo below.

– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a vlog showing The Bella Twins at last weekend’s Evolution event. You can check out the video below.

Rey Mysterio, The Bella Twins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

