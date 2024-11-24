Rey Mysterio Is Unsure About a Potential Reunion With Dominik

– While speaking to Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was asked about a potential reunion with his son, Dominik Mysterio. Rey said he wasn’t sure if it was possible, stating the following (via Fightful):

“That’s something that, as a father, they would always love to have with their kids, to be able to reconnect and end off how you started, on the good side. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. Over the years, people change, sometimes for good and sometimes for bad. Hopefully, one day, Dom can see the bright side of being on the Mysterio side and being family overall. I think it’s going to be very hard.”

On last Monday’s WWE Raw, Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega picked up a win over American Made’s Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in a mixed tag team match. As noted, Mysterio is scheduled for action on tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw. He and Dragon Lee will face American Made in a Tornado Tag Team Match.