Rey Mysterio Is Up For Putting His Mask On the Line Against Dominik

Rey Mysterio says he is still up for putting his mask on the line in a match against his son Dominik. The father and son duo have faced off at the last two WrestleMania PPVs, and Rey was asked in an interview with CBS Sports about a potential send-off match.

“The perfect scenario is that Dom would be the right person,” Rey said. “And not necessarily to retire me but put what matters most to me on the line and that’s my mask. It’s something I’d be willing to do.”

Rey recently said that he’ll know it’s time to retire when he no longer gets “that jittering feeling” before a bout.