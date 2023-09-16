Rey Mysterio Agrees To US Title Match vs. Santos Escobar, Will Team On Next Week’s Smackdown

Rey Mysterio has agreed to defend his WWE United States Championship against Santos Escobar, and the two will team up on next week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Mysterio agree to give his LWO stablemate a title shot after Escobar said facing Rey for a championship was his dream.

That led to Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford coming out to confront the LWO, and a tag team match was made for next week with Mysterio and Escobar facing Ford and Dawkins after the latter two attacked the LWO.

Smackdown airs next week live on FOX. A date for Mysterio and Escobar’s title match has yet to be announced.