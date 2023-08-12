Rey Mysterio Subs In For Santos Escobar, Wins US Title On WWE Smackdown

Rey Mysterio is the new WWE United States Champion after substituting in for Santos Escobar against Austin Theory on Smackdown. Mysterio defeated Theory to win the title after Theory attacked Escobar from behind earlier in the evening, targeting the lWo member’s leg. Escobar was cleared and said he wanted to have the match, but during his ring entrance Theory chop blocked him from behind.

Theory told the audience that they weren’t going to get to see him wrestle, but Escobar told Mysterio to take the match and Adam Pearce sanctioned it. Mysterio then defeated Theory to win the title.

This is Mysterio’s third run with the US Championship; his most recent reign before this ran 30 days from November to December in 2019. Theory’s title run, his second, ends at 258 days after winning the title from Seth Rollins at last year’s Survivor Series WarGames in a match that also saw Bobby Lashley involved. Triple H posed for a pic with Mysterio backstage after the match, which you can see below.