Rey Mysterio Describes Himself As “Very Low Key” In Terms Of Living In The Public Eye

Appearing on the ImPAULsive podcast recently, Rey Mysterio explained his personal preferences regarding the extent of his public celebrity status and also recalled the brief rumors that he was involved with Jennifer Aniston in the late 90s (via Fightful). The wrestler explained that he largely prefers to stay out of the public gaze when he isn’t working. You can find a few highlights from Mysterio and watch the full episode below.

On how long he supposedly dated Jennifer Aniston: “About a week. That was crazy. National Enquirer. They just threw it out there.”

On his preferences on handling his own fame and status: “No. I like having my privacy. I’m very low key. When I chill with my family, I don’t like to get mugged or be signing shit. Even when I’m on vacation. I get mobbed sometimes so much by the staff of the hotel and the hotel is taking care of us, and sometimes it gets to be too much. I don’t mind when I’m working, but I’m on my time off [indicates he wants to chill].”