Rey Mysterio Featured In Video For Latest AAA Event
May 5, 2025 | Posted by
During AAA Alianzas last Saturday, a video clip played featuring WWE footage as well as narration from Rey Mysterio. The video spoke about the history and importance of AAA and lucha libre, showcasing footage from AAA events. It also featured former AAA talents that are now in WWE, such as Penta and Andrade.
the start of the new era https://t.co/9nmQYLAJsE pic.twitter.com/blZM3mpfCR
— luchablog (@luchablog) May 4, 2025
