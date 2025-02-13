Rey Mysterio Views Penta as a World Champion-Caliber Talent

– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed new WWE Superstar Penta and if he views Penta as World Championship material. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rey Mysterio on possibly facing Penta and if Penta is a potential World Champion: “Most definitely. Yes to both questions. That is a match that I definitely would love to have. I had it in AAA, I had it in Lucha Underground. I would love to have it once again here in WWE. Is he world champion caliber? Of course he is. I think he proved it from the moment he stepped in here. He already has his fanbase, not to mention what he’s going to accumulate in the next plus years, whenever he decides to end his career. It’s going to end here. Once you’re here, you can’t go anywhere else. This is it. This is home. I look forward to seeing his destiny. I’m excited for him. I can’t wait to step in the ring and have a singles match with him, or if we team up.”

On if he ever talks to wrestlers about becoming “the next Rey Mysterio”: “Only when they ask me. Not coming from me. Friday, I was doing media prior to the Rumble and I love Penta’s answer. The fact that they asked him if he saw himself as the next Rey Mysterio and he said, ‘There will never be another Rey Mysterio. There is only one Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta.’ He is correct. I don’t think you can ever duplicate another persona. There is only going to be one Eddie [Guerrero], one Brock [Lesnar]. You name it, the list goes on and on. The fact that Penta understood that from the moment he stepped here is incredible. Now, he’s creating his own journey.”

Penta and Rey Mysterio both competed in the Royal Rumble earlier this month, with Mysterio entering at No. 1 and Penta entering at No. 2.