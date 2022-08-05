Rey Mysterio Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s WWE Departure, What He’s Worried About Right Now

Rey Mysterio spoke out on Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE, both from his functions as an executive and creative force for the company (via Fightful.) While he never worked directly with McMahon on TV, WWE is responsible for making Rey Mysterio a World Heavyweight Champion. WWE is also the primary company he worked for, having just marked his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. Mysterio spoke out on the continuing fallout from the situation at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase.

On the aftermath of Vince leaving: “None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running.”

On WWE’s corporate culture and his primary concerns going forward: “To be honest with you, I’m more worried about what’s happening with The Mysterios, and storylines and how do we make this product even better, you know? Everybody has their input, everybody has a little bit to give, come out on top and add the end of the day, entertain our fans.”