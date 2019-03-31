wrestling
Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade and Kevin Owens Show Segment Announced For Smackdown
March 31, 2019
After previously announcing a contract signing between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan for this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live, WWE has added two more segments to the go-home show for Wrestlemania as well. Rey Mysterio will take on Andrade in another rematch from their series earlier this year. In addition to that, AJ Styles and Randy Orton will appear on the Kevin Owens Show.
.@reymysterio and @AndradeCienWWE will rekindle their classic rivalry this Tuesday on #SDLive! https://t.co/TzkHFfvtxG
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2019
