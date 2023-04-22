wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Rey Mysterio will battle Damian Priest on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Mysterio will face the Judgment Day member on Monday’s show.
The full announcement for the match is:
Rey Mysterio clashes with The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest
The epic battles between WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and The Judgment Day are seemingly far from over, as the head of the Mysterio clan takes on Damian Priest in what is sure to be a memorable affair.
Priest has stood at Dominick Mysterio’s side during the battles between him and his father, and now it’s Priest’s turn to get his crack at the Lucha legend.
Mysterio has an even greater chip on his shoulder since Priest and The Judgment Day have done everything in their power to humiliate the newly founded LWO, including smashing Bad Bunny through the announce table weeks ago.
What will happen when The Master of the 619 takes on the muscle of The Judgment Day? Tune in to SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to find out!
