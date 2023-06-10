– Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Father’s Day Street Fight and more matchups have been announced for next weekend’s WWE Supershow live event. The Charleston Coliseum is advertising the following lineup for next weekend’s WWE Sunday Stunner Supershow on Sunday, June 18. It’s being held in Charleston, West Virginia:

* WWE World heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz

* Father’s Day Street Fight: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Viking Raiders w/ Valhalla

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE.com is also advertising Cody Rhodes and The Usos for the event.