wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metallik Announced For RAW
September 6, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will have a match with Gran Metallik on Monday’s episode of RAW. The episode happens at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE is stacking the show, as it will also feature the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who will moderate the contract signing for the Clash of Champions Universal title match between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. The only other match announced at this time is a King of the Ring semifinal between Samoa Joe, Ricochet and Baron Corbin.
BREAKING: @reymysterio returns to action THIS MONDAY on #RAW to go one-on-one with the #KingOfTheRopes @WWEGranMetalik! https://t.co/DMe21ajKEp
— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- David Starr Takes WWE to Task for Taking Money for Saudi Arabia, Claims WWE Doesn’t ‘Care About Women’s Rights Issues’
- More Details On WWE’s Recent Writer Changes: Writers Will Be Brand Exclusive In October
- Jim Ross on How John Cena Was Initially Unimpressed With CM Punk, How Punk Overcame Being Seen as an ‘Indy Darling’
- Eric Bischoff on Renegade Being a ‘Cosplay Ultimate Warrior’ and Beating Arn Anderson For TV Title