Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metallik Announced For RAW

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will have a match with Gran Metallik on Monday’s episode of RAW. The episode happens at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE is stacking the show, as it will also feature the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who will moderate the contract signing for the Clash of Champions Universal title match between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. The only other match announced at this time is a King of the Ring semifinal between Samoa Joe, Ricochet and Baron Corbin.